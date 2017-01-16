Funeral for Lockhart sweethearts killed in crash set for Monday

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

LOCKHART, TEXAS - Funeral services are scheduled for Monday afternoon to honor high school sweethearts who were killed in a car crash last week.

Senior Lauren Garcia, 18, and former student Isaac Garcia, 21, were killed in a crash that happened on Farm to Market Road 672. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 8:29 p.m. a 2011 Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on FM 672 before approaching a curve just east of Dry Creek Road. As Lauren and Isaac Garcia's vehicle was heading eastbound along the same curve, for some reason, the Silverado passed into their lane, hitting them head on.

Both Isaac and Lauren Garcia were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, Santiago Guadarrama Avila, 19, and his passenger, Fernando Adame, 18, were both taken to St. David's South Austin. Neither has been charged with a crime as DPS continues its investigation.

Services were held throughout the weekend for the couple and the funeral service for both will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Lion’s Den Main Gym at Lockhart High School. After the service, the couple will be buried side-by-side at the Lockhart Municipal Cemetery.



