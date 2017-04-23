Fundraiser raises thousands for Central Texas kids with rare conditions

(Photo: KVUE)

More than 100 people attended an event Sunday benefiting children with rare and undiagnosed conditions.

CC4C's "A Night to Uplift" took place at Ranch Austin near Circle C. Event organizers said they raised tens of thousands of dollars for Central Texas children with rare and undiagnosed conditions.

The money will go towards meeting their medical needs, not covered by insurance.

The event started with a cocktail hour where people got to take pictures with UT's mascot - Bevo. Then, it wrapped up with a live auction.

Since it's creation, CC4C the organization's founder has matched dozens of kids with support teams.

"We put them on their dream high school athletic teams,"

CC4C Founder Talaya Frazier said. "We match them with a local celebrity or person who has a platform that can give them a once in a lifetime experience."

This is an annual event. Organizers said they're already starting the planning for next year's fundraiser.

