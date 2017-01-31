Frontier adding service from ABIA to San Diego, Washington D.C.

AUSTIN - Frontier Airlines will begin operating flights between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and both Washington-Dulles and San Diego International Airports in April.

ABIA said in a release the flights to Washington-Dulles (IAD) will begin April 21, and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flights will leave Austin at 7 a.m. and arrive at Washington-Dulles at 11:21 a.m. those days, and return flights will leave at 12:25 p.m. and arrive at 2:52 p.m.

The Austin-San Diego (SAN) route will begin April 23, and operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. ABIA said flights will leave Austin at 8 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 9:05 a.m., with return flights leaving San Diego at 10:05 a.m. and arriving in Austin at 2:45 p.m.

The Denver-based carrier began operating flights from Austin in 2001, the airport said. GO HERE for more information and to book a flight.

