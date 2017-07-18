Frontier increasing service from ABIA

AUSTIN – Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will more than double the number of routes it will operate from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Denver-based carrier said it will add eight routes from ABIA, including two new destinations, later this year. Before Tuesday's announcement, Frontier had six nonstop destinations. The new destinations are:

Charlotte, N.C.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

New Orleans

Phoenix

Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

Ontario, Calif. (new destination)

San Jose, Calif.

The expansion is part of 21 new destinations and 85 new routes announced by the carrier. Service to New Orleans and Raleigh/Durham will begin Oct. 5, to Phoenix on Oct. 11 and to Ontario on Oct. 12. Start dates for other routes have not been given a firm launch date.

“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right service to 16 destinations,” said Tyri Squyres, Frontier Airlines vice president – marketing, in a statement. “Customers traveling from Austin now have a new significantly lower-cost option to reach these great destinations.”

“Frontier has now more than doubled their network of route options for Central Texas,” added Jim Smith, Executive Director, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

