Frontier Airlines adding 14 more non-stop flight options from Austin

AUSTIN - The Austin-Bergstrom International airport will be busier than ever after an airline company nearly doubled the number of non-stop flight destinations from Austin.

Frontier Airline has worked to expand its services across the nation and Austin is a part of that plan.

The airline will add more flights departing from Austin.

Josh Flyr, the Vice President of Network and Revenue for Frontier Airline, said his company's relation to Austin has drastically changed.

"It was just a few years ago we were only serving a single route out of Austin and that was Denver, which is, of course, our hometown," Flyr said.

Frontier will add 14 destinations to the 15 it currently offers:

Albuquerque

Buffalo

Charleston

Detroit

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Omaha

Reno

Portland

Providence

Seattle

Tampa

"We've been aggressively expanding geographically over the last few years, and Austin's the perfect example of that successful growth strategy," Flyr said.

The Denver-based airline company will roll out the new flights in early April, and through Monday, customers will be able to get tickets to any of these destinations for $29.

Austin's continued growth is the reason for this expansion according to Flyr

