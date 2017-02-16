KVUE
Friends remember woman murdered in Del Valle

Friends remember woman killed

Erin Jones , KVUE 10:37 PM. CST February 16, 2017

The Travis County Sheriff's Office identified 26-year-old Ibeth Lopez as the woman killed in a shooting in Del Valle Wednesday.  The man responsible is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting himself and that no charges have been made against him, TCSO said.

Meanwhile, those who used to call Lopez a co-worker are sharing their memories of her. The staff at Creative World Learning Center said Lopez worked at the preschool for two years.

She decided to leave her job as a teacher just a few weeks ago to pursue a career at Sports Clips.

Staff at Creative World Learning Center gave KVUE the following statement:

"Ibeth was a great person. She was with us for about two years and always had a smile on her face. She was a lead teacher and loved children. We will miss her dearly."

Lopez's coworkers said she was not just a colleague, but a close friend.

"She was the most energetic employee that we've ever had here," Anisa Pena said. "Always having fun with the kids, just laughing, playing, a big goof ball."

"We were a big family here at the center and to lose someone as close as we are you know, it's taken a big toll on us," Cindy Calderon said.

Lopez's family said Lopez leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter. They identified the man who killed her as an ex-boyfriend. 

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family in Lopez's honor.

Creative World Learning Center is hosting a bake sale Friday for Lopez's family ‪from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

