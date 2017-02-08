Friends of missing father: 'He wouldn't just leave and never come back'

BEXAR COUNTY - A Falls City family is looking for answers in the disappearance of 44-year-old Lee Arms. Arms was headed to work the night of February 5, but never made it.

His Ford Fusion was found off 1604 between I-10 and St. Hedwig near Schuwirth Road on Sunday evening. Drivers called 911, reporting that a silver car was on the side of the road with the door open.

Investigators say that the car was still running, the driver-side door was open, and all of Arms's personal belongings were still inside.

"We don't know if somebody hit him and picked him up and threw him in the car or just picked him up and took him. We don't know anything," said Janet Moy, Arms's sister-in-law.

Sunday through Thursday, Arms drives the hour and a half from Falls City to his job at a UPS facility off Foster Road. He usually leaves home at 5 p.m. and works the night shift.

On Sunday evening, his wife Kathy got a call. Her husband never made it to work.

His silver Ford Fusion was found on eastbound 1604 with the engine running and his boots outside the car. One boot was close by while the other was nearly 50 feet in front of the vehicle.

"There was a box underneath the car and that's, what we think, he drove over it and he got out of the car to see what he hit," Moy said. "He had his flashlight and everything out."

A flashlight and a camo cap were found outside in front of the car. Arms's cell phone and wallet were still inside.

The family says that there were no traces of blood on scene.

Family members have since teamed up with the Heidi Search Center to pass out flyers.

DPS and deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office worked-sun up to sun-down Monday to search for Arms.

"If somebody knows anything or has any information, please call," said Kathy, Arms's wife.

Family and friends from the Falls City community have been searching the area of 1604 on foot and on horseback.

"We looked around a little for our own peace and comfort [Monday], but by then it was getting dark," said Valerie Farris, Arms's sister-in-law.

Farris, along with family and friends of the Arms Family continued searching Tuesday. The family told KENS 5 that hundreds of people from Falls City are on standby, ready to help in the search for the father of three.

"His 8-year-old daughter is just beside herself," Moy said.

Arms also has two sons, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old.

"He was a people person. He was everywhere. He wouldn't have just left that day and not come back. He is somewhere and needs to be found," said Cheryl Lyssy, a family friend.

Arms is 5'6", 160 lbs., bald, and he was last seen in a t-shirt and cargo pants. Contrary to what some flyers say, Arms was not wearing a jacket on Sunday.

Investigators are treating this as a missing persons case since the circumstances surrounding the disappearance are a bit odd.

If you have any information on this case, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 210-335-6070 or the Heidi Search Center at 1-800-547-4435.

