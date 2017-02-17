Friends hold bake sale in honor of murder victim

Two days after a young Elgin woman was murdered, her friends and former students gathered together to hold a bake sale in her honor.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the man responsible for Ibeth Lopez's death is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and that no charges have been filed against him.

Friday, Creative World Learning Center in Manor hosted a bake sale in Lopez's honor. Lopez worked at the preschool for about two years before leaving for a job at Sports Clips just a few weeks ago.

"She was just a fun teacher," A'Lajah Mitchell said.

Mitchell is just one of many people Lopez touched while working at Creative World Learning Center.

"We would play musical chairs and free dance," Mitchell said.

Amirah Mendoza comes to this preschool for after school care and said she loved spending time with Lopez and her young daughter.

"We would play tag or hide and go seek and it was really fun," Mendoza said.

It seems there is no shortage of stories ready to be shared by students and parents alike.

Many are still in shock that such a vibrant, caring young woman was taken so tragically Wednesday afternoon.

TCSO said she was kidnapped and killed by a man her family said was an ex-boyfriend.

"When we saw it on the news, you know, we were just devastated," Stella Serrano said.

"Once we found out about this very tragic situation it was just very sad," Dejha Mitchell said. "I mean whatever I had in my pocket I was willing to give."

Since Lopez's passing, donations have been coming into a GoFund Me page set up for her family, but the staff at Creative World Learning Center wanted to do something more.

That's why they hosted a bake sale filled with goodies, many marked with characters from her favorite series.

"She really liked 'Star Wars' and today most people are wearing Star Wars clothes," Mendoza said.

Funeral services for Lopez will be held February 19 at Providence Jones Family Funeral Home.

