Friends, family remember Georgetown who disappeared 15 years ago

This month, 15 years ago, a Georgetown teen went for a run and was never seen again.

Her disappearance rocked the then small community and since, no one has forgotten about Rachel Cooke.

A memorial run was held Saturday in her honor.

One by one, runners crossed the finish line remembering Rachel Cooke. Ready to greet them was Cooke's mother, Janet Cooke.

"I handed out the medals and encouraged people," Cooke said.

It has been nearly 15 years since her daughter, who was 19-years-old at the time, vanished during a morning run.

"Everybody just says 'get over it' but you don't get over the loss of a child," Cooke said.

Rachel was last seen near her home on Neches Trail.

"It was an extremely hard thing to have happen here," Angie King said.

King and her running friends remember that day well, they were Cooke's cross country teammates.

"Rachel was amazing," King said. "She was loud, fun and ambitious."

King and her friends spent many days looking for her after she disappeared.

"There were hundreds, I mean just tons of people that went and searched for her," King said. "It brought the community together to have this happen."

Fast forward 15 years and the sense of community has never stopped.

Saturday, more than 200 runners participated in the race that circled around San Gabriel Park.

"It puts Rachel back up there," Cooke's mother said.

Cooke's mother said tips are still coming into the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and she's hoping this run will boost awareness to her daughter's case.

"People in this community care," Cooke said. "They're not going to let it go. They're going to do what they can to help."

Race organizers estimate that more than $5,000 was raised at Saturday's race. All the proceeds will go to the Central Texas Chapter of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

