Freezing temperatures affect heating systems at several campuses, AISD says

Austin ISD (Photo: Austin ISD)

AUSTIN - While some students stayed home Wednesday on holiday, others may have gone back to schools with impacted heating systems due to recent temperatures.

Austin ISD representatives said Wednesday that prolonged temperatures below freezing have affected heating systems at many of its schools. AISD did not immediately address which schools may have been impacted.

"All technicians and contractors have been deployed to the field and all issues will be addressed as soon as possible," AISD said. "As always, the safety of our students is our top priority and our administrators will continue to monitor the progress."

A representative also released the following details:

- Campus administrators submit work orders to the district maintenance department in order to deploy a team of staff and contractors to remedy any issues.

- AISD maintenance staff started running heating systems throughout the weekend and worked through New Year’s Day to get facilities ready for the first day of school. However, prolonged below freezing temperatures added stress to heating systems, in particular, the boilers, that have caused issues at campuses.

- Please keep in mind at some campuses it may be one room or portable affected by heating issues.

The following campuses held staff development days Wednesday, which meant no classes for students at these schools:

High schools:

Akins, Anderson, LBJ ECHS, McCallum and Travis ECHS

Middle schools:

Gus Garcia YMLA, Kealing, Lamar, Murchison, Paredes and Sadler Means YWLA

Elementary schools:

Andrews, Blackshear, Blanton, Blazier, Brentwood, Campbell, Casey, Davis, Doss, Gullett, Harris, Highland Park, Hill, Jordan, Kocurek, Langford, Lee, Linder, Maplewood, Menchaca, Norman, Oak Springs, Overton, Palm, Pecan Springs, Perez, Pillow, Reilly, Ridgetop, Sims, Summitt and Uphaus Early Childhood Center

