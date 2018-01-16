Freezing rain may delay your mail: USPS

TEXAS - The latest winter storm to hit Central Texas isn't just creating traffic delays.
According to the United States Postal Service, Central Texas residents' mail may also be delayed too.
USPS said the freezing rain and walking surfaces are dangerous to postal carriers and residents.
USPS is making all efforts to deliver mail, however, officials said delivery services will be made on a location-by-location basis depending on weather conditions.
The Postal Service said customers can help keep their employees safe by keeping sidewalks and paths clear.
