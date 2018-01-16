Freezing rain may delay your mail: USPS

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal service employee leaves the loading dock to deliver mail from the Los Feliz Post Office on February 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

TEXAS - The latest winter storm to hit Central Texas isn't just creating traffic delays.

According to the United States Postal Service, Central Texas residents' mail may also be delayed too.

USPS said the freezing rain and walking surfaces are dangerous to postal carriers and residents.

USPS is making all efforts to deliver mail, however, officials said delivery services will be made on a location-by-location basis depending on weather conditions.

The Postal Service said customers can help keep their employees safe by keeping sidewalks and paths clear.

Customers with questions can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (180-275-8777) or go here for more information.

For service alerts please click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV