Four people in custody, one shot after reported robbery

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - One person was shot and four people are in custody after a reported robbery in Cedar Park, the Cedar Park Police Department said Thursday.

The CPPD said they responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colonial Parkway where they found one person shot. Their injuries were reported non life-threatening.

Officials said four men have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

