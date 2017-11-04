Four injured in overnight shooting

Police lights.

AUSTIN - Four people, including a 7-year-old child, were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Austin police said they responded to the 7-11 parking lot on North Lamar Blvd. and Masterson Pass, just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said they found two adults and one child in the car with gunshot wounds. They were transported to nearby hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said a possible fourth victim was located and was also transported in stable condition.

APD said a suspect has been taken into custody and there is no further threat to the public.

© 2017 KVUE-TV