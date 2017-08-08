Four arrested in connection to Hays County ISD burglary

Juan Bardales (left) and Fabian Crum (right)

Two juveniles and two teens were arrested in connection to the burglary of several objects from Hays County Independent School District.

City of Kyle officials said Juan Daniel Bardales, 17, and Fabian Noel Crum, 17, along with two unidentified juveniles were arrested Monday in relation to the burglary of the Hays CISD complex. One of the suspects fled from police during a traffic stop but was found hiding in a field off of Interstate 35 near Kyle Crossing.

A stolen suburban was recovered from the suspects. Officials were able to find it using a GPS navigator. Police are still searching for seven golf carts, six iPads from the athletic trainer's office (three were new and three were refurbished), one laptop, one porta-cooler fan that was on one of the golf carts, various personal items from desks including a personal camera and about $50 in cash, according to city officials.

Hays CISD officials are still investigating the burglary and said they plan to increase security at the complex.

