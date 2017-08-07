Former Texas Gov. White to lay in state at Capitol

Former Governor Mark White speaking to Bears for Leadership Reform in Waco on November 10, 2016. Behind White: John Eddie Williams (left) and Randy Ferguson. (Photo: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN - Former Texas Gov. Mark White, who was lauded by Gov. Greg Abbott as a public servant who "devoted his life to making our state even better, particularly when it came to educating our children," will lay in state in the Texas State Capitol Rotunda Thursday before being buried in Austin.

White died Saturday in Houston at the age of 77. The Democrat was governor from 1983 to 1987.

On Wednesday in Houston, White's funeral will be held at Second Baptist Church. On Thursday, Gov. White will be driven to Austin where he will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Gov. Abbott's office. He will then be driven to the Texas State Cemetery to be laid to rest in a private ceremony for his family.

