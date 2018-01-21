(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - God's People Helping People has been serving the Austin-area for a few years.

Once a month, the group of about a dozen volunteers featuring former prisoners, passes out hot meals, water, clothes, blankets, and anything else they have collected to distribute.

The goal is to help homeless people and people in poverty.

Gregory Mack said he volunteers because he can relate.

“This is a way of reaching out and understanding their inner pain. It’s really a pain to them," said Mack. "I know how they feel, I’ve lived it. I’m not telling you [anything] that I’ve read or someone told me. I’ve lived that life, that homeless lifestyle.”

Mack spent 18 years in prison.

He said while they may not have a place for people to stay, he hoped their efforts would at least give them some comfort.

© 2018 KVUE-TV