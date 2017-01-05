(Photo: Auh, Jennifer)

Finding a home after living on the streets as a young teenager is no easy feat. For the past 100 days, local non-profits came together to give them another chance at a better life.

Gage Kemp, 22, talked about his life on the streets and told KVUE News about the hardships of growing up in a household filled with drugs, neglect and abuse.

"My stepbrother was abusing his sister, he was 14 at the time, she was 8-years-old," he said. "That triggered me really intensely, so we got in several fights and that pushed my stepmother to push my father to push me out."

At age 17, Kemp said the hardest thing about living on the streets was learning how to take care of himself.

"Stuff that a lot of people take for granted, that people don’t even think about, like just brushing my teeth," he said.

Kemp said his parents didn’t even properly teach him basic hygiene.

"Biggest step in pulling myself out of that hole was just learning self-care and smelling good enough around the people who wanted to help me," he said.

Kemp is just one of the 50-plus young people whose lives have been transformed thanks to the 100-day challenge.

"One of our hurdles was just finding landlords willing to rent youth who had been homeless, who didn’t have a rental history," said Susan McDowell, Lifeworks Executive Director.

Lifeworks worked with ECHO, Caritas, the Board of Realtors and many others to brainstorm how to provide education and outreach to those landlords.

After wandering the streets for five years, Kemp is now happily developing new hobbies in his apartment.

"I’ve been reading a lot," he said.

With the help of a case manager, he also has a plan for how he's going to pay for rent.

"I’m about to start my new job for AmeriCorps, working for the Texas Conservation Corps, the disaster relief team," he said.

According to Lifeworks, the next goal is to completely end youth homelessness by 2020 with the lessons learned through the 100-day challenge.

ECHO is holding its annual census count of the local homeless population on January 28.

Volunteers in Austin/Travis County are needed during shifts between 3 a.m. and 9 .a.m. Click on this link to register.

(© 2017 KVUE)