Former employee accused of stealing $58,000 from Bastrop non-profit sheriffs group

BASTROP - The former treasurer of the Bastrop Association of Sheriff's Employees (BASE) has been charged with theft, accused of taking roughly $58,000 from the non-profit group.

According to court documents, Texas Rangers officials met with members of the BASE board on Jan. 2, who advised that they had elected a new board and were told by the new president that the BASE bank account had only $14,343.67 in the account. The board then requested records from their previous treasurer, Cheryl Klaus.

Board members said Klaus never provided the records, so a member went to the First National Bank on Dec. 28 to obtain bank records from 2016 to 2017. This member advised that he noted an overdraft fee had been charged to the account on Dec. 8. He stated he also noticed numerous transactions on the account that did not appear to be legitimate BASE business.

He also reported that the only ATM/debit card on the account was issued to Klaus, which was the only card used to make the ATM and debit withdrawals on the BASE account.

BASE is a non-profit organization "working to create a positive public image and promote good fellowship among the Sheriff's employees and their families."

