Former Austin police monitor named in ethics complaint

Margo Frasier. (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUSTIN - Margot Frasier, former Austin police monitor, has been named in a complaint by the city auditor's office that alleges she misused city resources to perform private law enforcement consulting work, according to KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski.

Plohetski found that city auditors found evidence that showed Frasier "misused city resources, including her city computer, for purposes related to her secondary employment." The complaint said seven documents related to outside work were found on her computer.

Frasier responded to the auditor's office by saying that she has disclosed her secondary employment in financial statements and that previous supervisors knew she did consulting work for other agencies while working for the city.

Frasier, who retired from the city in January, will be allowed to present additional information at a hearing next month with the city's ethic commission.

