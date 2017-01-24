FORECAST: Record highs possible Tuesday

AUSTIN - Wait...what time of year is it again? The highest temperature Austin has ever recorded on January 24th is 81°. We may break that today. However, if you're looking for more seasonable weather, you won't have to wait much longer.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler for the rest of the week and much more seasonable for this time of year. A cold front will move through overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday which is expected to produce a light stray shower or two across Central Texas and usher in cooler air. The best chance for rain will come east of I-35.

By the way, the breezy northwest winds along the cold front is likely to elevate cedar counts for Wednesday.

(© 2017 KVUE)