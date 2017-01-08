FORECAST: Frigid temperatures to spring warmth

AUSTIN - BRRRR. It's been bitterly cold across Central Texas the past several days. We saw temperatures dip into the teens and lower 20s once again for Sunday morning. Here were the morning low temperatures we woke up to.

However, don't get used to the winter chill. In good ol' Texas fashion, we will be undergoing a massive warm-up for next week. High temperatures for Sunday afternoon will still be quite cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A strong area of high pressure to our northeast will slide off to the southeast allowing a southerly flow to warm things up across Central Texas. By Monday afternoon, we'll see temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

That warming trend continues for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at temperatures flirting with 80° for Austin on both days. How's that for a warm-up?

Enjoy it while it lasts, because the cold weather and rain showers look to come back into the forecast just in time for next weekend. Stay tuned.