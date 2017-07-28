Ford offers to fix all Police Interceptor vehicles with carbon monoxide concerns

Ford released a statement Friday evening saying they will fix all police SUVs with a carbon monoxide issue.

The statement emphasized that drivers of regular Ford Explorers have no reason to be concerned with the issue.

"There is nothing we take more seriously than providing you with the safest and most reliable vehicles," said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing at Ford.

Ford is still investigating the carbon monoxide issues, but has discovered "holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some Police Interceptor Utilities that had police equipment installed after leaving Ford's factory," the statement said.

Police and fire departments will drill wiring access holes in vehicles to install specialty equipment, the company said.

"If the holes are not properly sealed, it creates an opening where exhaust could enter the cabin," the statement explained.

Ford offered to cover the costs of specific repairs in all Police Interceptor Utilities that may have leaks. The company said they will:

-Check and seal off the rear of the vehicle where exhaust can enter

-Provide a new air conditioning calibration that brings in more fresh air during heavy acceleration typical of police driving

-Check for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhaust manifold

Ford said they will continue to investigate reports from police.

Friday morning, the Austin Police Department announced that they are pulling all 400 of their Ford SUVs from patrol after months of reports of possible carbon monoxide leaks.

If a Ford customer believes they have an issue, they should bring their vehicle to a Ford dealership or call a dedicated hotline at 888-260-5575.

