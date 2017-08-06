(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin Travis County EMS transported seven people to the hospital early Sunday morning, for reportedly getting food poisoning in the Zilker area.

Crews responded to the incident around 12 a.m. on Zilker Clubhouse Road.

According to ATCEMS, they transported five people to the hospital from Zilker Clubhouse Road. They also transported two people from another location.

© 2017 KVUE-TV