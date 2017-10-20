Fliers promoting white supremacy found at Texas State University

Texas State University - San Marcos (Photo: Jared Plushnick, KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - After several fliers promoting white supremacy were found on the exterior of some Texas State University buildings late Thursday night and early Friday morning, police are investigating.

According to a statement from university President Denise M. Trauth, the fliers were removed immediately. This comes after fliers supporting racist views were found on campus back in January.

RELATED:

Controversial fliers popping up on Texas State campus

"I have made it clear that these are despicable acts and that whoever is responsible for posting these flyers does not reflect the true spirit of Texas State," Trauth said. "We are a diverse and inclusive university community and we reject those who seek to divide us and the messages that they promote."

© 2017 KVUE-TV