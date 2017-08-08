Flyer causing a stir over AISD sex ed policy

A group called Concerned Parents of Austin is accusing Austin ISD of teaching young children radical messages about sex education and having an LGBTQ agenda.

A flyer making the rounds on social media says students as young as 4-years-old are being taught sex ed, in some cases without their parents' knowledge.

Caryl Ayala is a co-founder of Concerned Parents of Austin. As a former pre-kindergarten teacher at Odom Elementary, she claims she was asked to read books that normalized homosexuality and transgenderism, a step above the lessons of respect and kindness she was used to sharing with 4-year-olds.

Ayala claims the materials were a part of the Welcoming Schools program, developed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The foundation's website says it advocates for LGBTQ inclusion and can provide materials for teachers to share.

AISD says teachers at a few dozen schools do participate in the program but that's where it ends.

Lisa Goodnow, Executive Director of Academics and Social and Emotional Learning, says Welcoming Schools is intended to help teachers be more inclusive but is not part of the Pre-K curriculum.

The parent meeting sponsored by Concerned Parents of Austin is scheduled for Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library located at 211 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX, 78745.

