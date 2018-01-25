Flu deaths in Travis County increased 340 percent compared to last season

TRAVIS COUNTY - This flu season, influenza activity has made a major widespread impact in the U.S., and Travis County is no exception.

As of Wednesday, 22 influenza-related deaths have been reported to Austin Public Health and 14 of those deaths occurred in January alone.

This report shows a 340 percent increase in flu-related deaths in Travis County since last flu season, where only five flu-related deaths were reported in 2016-2017.

The influenza virus has been especially detrimental to children. According to USA Today, 30 children have died from the flu this season.

CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald attributes the high flu activity to the common presence of the H3N2 flu, which is this year's most common and severe type of flu especially among children and elderly, USA Today reports.

