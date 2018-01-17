Flights get back to normal at ABIA after winter storm

AUSTIN - More flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are arriving and departing on time now that the winter precipitation has moved out of Central Texas.
In a tweet, ABIA said the number of flights on schedule increased compared to Monday when freezing rain forced airlines to cancel 70 flights.
The number of flights departing and arriving as scheduled increased compared to yesterday. Currently, few cancellations & delays. Checking flight status always good travel practice. Check with airline or https://t.co/ojwyjEcVFZ
As of 7:30 a.m., there are less than 30 combined cancellations and delays at ABIA.
ABIA said even with the improvement, travelers should still check their flight status before arriving at the airport.
