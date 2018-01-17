KVUE
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Flights get back to normal at ABIA after winter storm

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 7:35 AM. CST January 17, 2018

AUSTIN - More flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are arriving and departing on time now that the winter precipitation has moved out of Central Texas.

In a tweet, ABIA said the number of flights on schedule increased compared to Monday when freezing rain forced airlines to cancel 70 flights.

As of 7:30 a.m., there are less than 30 combined cancellations and delays at ABIA.

ABIA said even with the improvement, travelers should still check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories