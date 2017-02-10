Fliers circulating on how to handle ICE

Fliers handed to people near a Whataburger in North Austin. (Photo: Jay Wallis/KVUE)

AUSTIN - A flier that lays out what to do if approached by an Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) official is circulating among Austin students, KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman report.

Education Austin handed out documents to its 3,000 members after hearing from teachers and parents support specialists who said they were fielding questions from students and families regarding immigration rights, the Statesman said.

The flier states, "What to do if ICE comes to your door" (It is not pictured above). The Statesman said the flier, provided in English and Spanish, was passed out to at least some students at the International High School in East Austin.

KVUE's Jay Wallis said a different flier (pictured above) has been handed out in at least one Austin neighborhood about free immigration clinics and consultations hosted by a group called "Texas Here to Stay." The next event will happen on Feb. 12 at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Georgetown. Similar consultations are also set to take place at Akins High School on Feb. 25 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and at Dobie Middle School on March 11 also between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Go to their Facebook page for more details.

Immigration lawyer Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch told KVUE's Christy Millweard that people should know that ICE agents can't enter your home unless they have a warrant signed by a judge. If they do not, she said you don't have to talk to them, and you have the right to request a lawyer. She suggests even slipping a note under the door that you want to request an attorney.

