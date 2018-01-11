Flame torches, water guns, glass bottles included on DPS ban list for capitol grounds

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The Texas Capitol is implementing new security measures in the Capitol building and Capitol grounds to enhance safety, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release.

These new measures have been implemented with the aim to prevent violent outcomes during protests and demonstrations, protect all Capitol visitors from injury and maintain order overall.

According to the press release, the DPS has observed that some individuals or groups seek violent confrontations during protests, and equip themselves for physical combat.

To ensure the safety and security of the general public and those who exercise their right to peacefully protest, the following items are prohibited from the Capitol Grounds, effective immediately:

- Firearms and other deadly weapons, except when authorized under License to Carry authority

- Improvised items used to lock a person to another person or object

- Plastic bottles containing alcohol or non-consumable substances

- Open flame torches

- Metal signs

- Metal, plastic, and wood objects longer than 12 inches

- Sticks or other objects with protruding nails

- Balloons not filled with air, oxygen or helium

- Bricks, stones or rocks

- Projectile launchers, including water cannons

- Spray paint cans

- Gas masks or similar equipment

- Glass bottles

- Hammers

- Crowbars

- Toxic fluid, gas or solids in any container

- Improvised shields

- Helmets

- Drones

- Pepper spray

- Tasers

DPS said citizens have the right to counter-protest, but within the Capitol Complex, they must do so at a distance sufficient to avoid physical altercations.

© 2018 KVUE-TV