Five injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

Five people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles in northeast Austin Saturday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of east US Hwy 290 and Johnny Morris Road.

Austin police said the crash was possibly caused by one driver running a red light, but the cause is still under investigation.

One of the drivers attempted to leave the scene after the crash but APD was able to locate them.

ATCEMS said that a female in her 30s was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical condition. Three adult males were transported to UMCB with potentially serious injuries. One person refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

