Five cases of mumps reported at UT

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
KVUE Breaking News
-
Video shows Bakari Henderson attack in Greece
-
Plane crashes into Lake Travis
-
DEFENDERS EXCLUSIVE: Dash cam video of alleged carbon monoxide poisoning
-
VERIFY: Dead bull shark found in Trinity River
-
Man man who led police to the body of Shavon Randle implicated in her kidnapping
-
Celis Brewery reopens
-
Lawyer for man accused in boat tragedy speaks
More Stories
-
More than 50,000 gallons crude oil spills in Bastrop CountyJul 13, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
Woman injured after car goes off side of Austin…Jul 13, 2017, 8:49 a.m.
-
A Mexican vacation, a mysterious death, and now…Jul 12, 2017, 12:50 p.m.