Fishing for Shade event aims to help fight skin cancer

AUSTIN - November is National Healthy Skin Month, which is why The Shade Project says it's the perfect time to go fishing for a good cause.

The Shade Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of skin cancer, is hosting Fishing for Shade on Saturday at Camp Mabry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to providing bait and two large ponds for fishing -- please bring your own rods they ask -- the event includes prizes, music, entertainment, ice cream, popcorn, face painting, a petting zoo, photo booth, and beer for the parents. And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to learn about skin cancer prevention.

The Shade Project is also encouraging people affected by skin cancer to join a community of survivors and caregivers. Learn more here . Ticket information can be found here

