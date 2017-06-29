First positive Zika virus case reported in Corpus Christi

A pregnant woman, who recently lived in El Salvador, has tested positive for the Zika virus, according to the Legacy Community Health on Thursday. (Photo: KHOU)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Nueces County Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of Zika in the County on Thursday.

The patient is a female that delivered a baby in May. She claimed she was diagnosed with Zika early in her pregnancy while in Mexico.

Tests were conducted for Zika and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and they confirmed the presence of the Zika virus.

This case of Zika virus is considered travel related since the patient was symptomatic and diagnosed in Mexico and there have not been any positive mosquitos collected in Nueces County at this time.

The disease is primarily spread through mosquito bites but it has been contracted through sexual contact and blood transfusions.

It has been linked to the birth defect microcephaly, a condition where a baby's head is much smaller than expected and can cause developmental delays.

The Health District strongly urges residents to help “Fight the Bite” by following the five D’s:

• Dawn, Daytime and Dusk, avoid mosquitoes if possible.

• Dress in long sleeves and pants if you're spending time outside.

• DEET or any EPA approved mosquito repellent.

• Drain standing water around your household.

• Doctor, if you feel sick after being bitten.

For more information call the ZIKA Hotline at 361-826-7204 (English) or 361-826-7210 (Spanish) or go the Health District’s website by clicking the link.

