Fireworks could lead to hefty fines or jail in Central Texas

(Photo: James Glenn)

AUSTIN - Before you decide to go all out at the fireworks stand this year, you might want to read this.

While you still may be able to buy fireworks in the Austin area, it is still illegal to fire off certain fireworks within many city limits -- and oftentimes within 5,000 feet outside -- without a permit.

According to the City of Austin, fireworks are illegal to possess or use in the city unless a permit has been issued for a professional display, though certain small-scale fireworks are still permitted.

In Austin, for instance, GlowWorms, smoke bombs, wire sparklers and trick noisemakers aren’t technically listed as “fireworks” and can still be enjoyed without a permit, but that may vary depending on the city.

For example, the city of Round Rock bans any devices that make a visible or audible effect when set off and it specifically outlaws possession and use of sparklers, skyrockets and firecrackers. In Round Rock, unauthorized use or possession of fireworks is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and/or six months in jail.

Similarly, other municipalities near Austin have also issued firework bans within their city limits, including Georgetown, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Lakeway, San Marcos, Buda, Kyle and more.

To determine your city’s ordinances regarding the possession and usage of fireworks within or outside city limits, it’s best to reach out to local authorities.

Those who wish to list complaints in regards to illegal fireworks usage are asked to call 311.

© 2017 KVUE-TV