Firework thrown inside APD patrol car during ICE protest

AUSTIN - In the heat of a protest aimed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in North Austin, an unidentified suspect ignited a firework and threw it into a patrol car Sunday morning, police told the Austin American-Statesman.

According to the Statesman's report, around 3 a.m., a suspect allegedly smashed the rear window of the patrol car parked near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane before tossing the firework inside the vehicle. As a result, the entire interior of the car was set ablaze.

No police officers were injured because the vehicle was unoccupied.

Police said the suspect accused of committing the act left the area as a passenger in another car. Police said when they pulled the car over for questioning, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was captured and charged with evading arrest, Austin police confirmed to the Statesman.

The Austin Fire Department and police department are both investigating the incident.

(© 2017 KVUE)