AFD responding to fire at duplex in SE Austin

(Photo: Courtesy: @AustinFireInfo)

AUSTIN - Firefighters responded to a two-story duplex fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to Austin Fire, the fire at 2411 Burleson Rd was through the roof of the complex.

Officials said the building was a total loss, but all six occupants were accounted for and one dog was rescued.

AFD said the fire started in the attic, while one family was sleeping and fire alarms were not working.

The call came from neighbors across the street, according to Austin Fire.

The exact cause is under investigation.

