Fired from the APD, Officer Richter files appeal

AUSTIN - An Austin police officer is on a quest to get his job back.

Officer Bryan Richter was fired last week for excessive force and dishonesty. Now, he's formally filed an appeal with the city -- beginning what likely will become a months-long process.

During an arrest of a man at Barton Creek Square Mall in July that was caught on an APD helicopter camera, Officer Richter is accused of putting his foot on the man's head. And investigators said Officer Richter was not forthcoming about his actions.

This is Officer Richter's second major use of force encounter in the past couple of years. The other case involved teacher Breaion King, an incident for which Officer Richter received a reprimand.

Here's what happens now with his appeal. During the next few weeks, the city and police union will agree on an independent arbitrator to hear Officer Richter's case.

Then a hearing will be set, likely for sometime in the next six months. It will resemble a trial, with both sides presenting evidence.

Once that hearing has finished, the arbitrator will make a ruling.

That ruling can then be appealed to state district court, but it is extremely rare for either side to do so.

Officer Richter will likely claim as part of his appeal that his punishment was too excessive and that other officers who have done the same thing were allowed to keep their jobs.

