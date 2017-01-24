Fire destroys historic Central Texas General Store

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A fire at a historic Williamson County general store destroyed the building, leaving the owners to pick up the pieces.

In East Williamson County, off highway 95, just outside of Taylor, sits the Circleville General Store.

"The store has been in our family approximately 70, 80 years, it's gone through 4 generations,” said Barcuch.

He’s the latest family owner of the store.

"We used to have everything from a grocery store, to pecans in the back, to fence posts outside,” said Barcuch.

Over the years, it became a restaurant and grill. They have live music, and even bull riding.

On a typical Saturday night, it's full of friends, and memories.

"It is so packed, it's unbelievable," said Irene Michna.

Michna just celebrated her 73rd birthday there a few weeks ago. She's lived in the area her whole life.

"There’s a lot of really fond memories there," said Michna.

But last Saturday, it was a different scene.

"The kitchen is back here," said Barcuch as he gave KVUE a tour of the restaurant.

Around 7:30 p.m., Barcuch said a kitchen fire got out of control.

"Couldn't get it out, so we called the fire department, evacuated everybody," said Barcuch.

Tuesday you could still see plate marks where people were eating when the fire started.

"It's devastating…we've got a lot of lost revenue," said Barcuch.

Barcuch showed KVUE’s Christy Millweard where baseball caps used to hang. Now, it’s the charred remains.

"Every time someone bought a cap they gave me the cap off their head and I put it up here," said Barcuch.

Now Barcuch and family are working to clean up, and reopen.

"You know some people would say tear [it] down, start over, but this building has been in so many people's lives, people grew up in this building," said Barcuch.

Customers like Michna are happy to pitch in and help.

"I said now Joe, you've got to get this place fixed up. I said you know March 2 is Texas Independence Day and I have a party on Texas Independence day," said Michna.

"We're going to rebuild, it's just a matter of time," said Barcuch.

Not only have people offered to help with cleaning up the mess, Barcuch told KVUE local businesses have even offered to give their employees a job until they're back up and running again.

He said no one was hurt in the fire and wants to thank the several fire departments from around the county who helped put the fire out.

