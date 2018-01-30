Fire crews battling brushfire in Northeast Travis County

Brush fire in Northeast Travis County (Photo: Austin Fire Info Twitter)

TRAVIS COUNTY - Fire crews are working to extinguish a brushfire north-northeast of Manor, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

According to tweets from Austin Fire Info, they were called out to the flames in the 8700 block of Cele Lane at 1:15 p.m.

Cele Lane. Crews still working to contain fire. Hutto Fire along with Starflight now assisting pic.twitter.com/23tpYktKXj — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 30, 2018

Hutto Fire and Starflight are assisting with efforts, but crews are having trouble containing the blaze with low humidity and steady wind, Austin Fire Info tweeted.

AFD said no structures are threatened at this time.

Officials haven't said how many acres have been burned.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

