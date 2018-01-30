KVUE
Fire crews battling brushfire in Northeast Travis County

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 2:57 PM. CST January 30, 2018

TRAVIS COUNTY - Fire crews are working to extinguish a brushfire north-northeast of Manor, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

According to tweets from Austin Fire Info, they were called out to the flames in the 8700 block of Cele Lane at 1:15 p.m.

Hutto Fire and Starflight are assisting with efforts, but crews are having trouble containing the blaze with low humidity and steady wind, Austin Fire Info tweeted.

AFD said no structures are threatened at this time.

Officials haven't said how many acres have been burned.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

