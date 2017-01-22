Fire crews battle large grass fire in Pflugerville

(Photo: Sara Harriger)

AUSTIN - Firefighters from Pflugerville and Round Rock tackled a large grass fire near State Highway 45 and Heatherwilde boulevard Sunday night.

Officials said brush trucks and were able to surround the multi-acre fire on a vacant piece of land just after 6 p.m.

No one was harmed and no buildings were damaged.

Pflugerville fire officials said they don't know an exact cause just yet, but added the combination of high winds and a lot of available fuel could have made the situation worse.

"Obviously this time of year all the grasses are dried out here for the winter time. So, even with the recent rains those fuels still ignite very easily," said Chief Mark Moellenberg with the Travis County Emergency Services Department. "The wind just causes more problems because it fuels the fire and causes it to move faster and that's exactly what we faced this afternoon

Crews were able to put the flames out within an hour.

