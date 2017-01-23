Fight over Travis County's immigration policy

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - It's Travis County versus Texas.

The fight over the immigration policy at the Travis County jail is growing more heated.

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez demanding she reverses her decision not to work with federal immigration authorities.

Abbott called the policy she unveiled Friday, "short-sighted," "misguided," and "dangerous."

Hernandez said effective Feb. 1, her office will no longer hold suspects in jail to allow immigration authorities to investigate their legal status. If they are able to post bond, they'll be released.

Gov. Abbott has taken a tough stance on this by saying he'll strip $1.8 million in state grants from the county. That grant money comes from the Governor's Criminal Justice Division.

Several county programs depend on that money.

Gov. Abbott is also threatening other penalties, which he has yet to lay out.

As for the programs that would receive cuts, Travis County County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said it's the juvenile justice program that would be hit hardest.

"It hits the sheriff's office very little at all," said county judge Sarah Eckhardt. "It hits the county attorney's office, the district attorney's office, the civil court system and the juvenile probation system. It hardly touches the sheriff's department."

Travis County said the juvenile justice system would lose about $583,000.

This includes trauma treatment for children, services for crime victims and a leadership academy.

In addition, the county's veterans court program would have about $193,000 cut and the county's family violence programs would lose at least $323,000.

"Generally speaking, these are programs that help families, victims and children who are involved in both the criminal and civil justice system," said Eckhardt.

Judge Eckhardt also said the programs are covered until October 2017 because of last year's grant money.

She said now the county is deciding what legal options it can take in response to the governor's letter.

