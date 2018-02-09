Fifth-graders getting firsthand broadcast experience in Manor

(Photo: KVUE)

MANOR, TEXAS - Fifth-grade students in Manor are getting real life work experience, at a young age. They're learning how to work in the TV news business.

"It's fun," said fifth-grader Kalistah Hatch.

The Bulldog news crew at Blake Manor Elementary records a newscast every afternoon. The next morning, the whole school gets to watch.

"Once I think about that the whole school is watching this and so it gets me sometimes pretty nervous,” said fifth-grader Salama Daudi.

"Everybody in the school has seen it because it's the news for everybody,” said Hatch.

Counselor Janet Ward said they decided to spice up the morning announcements this year, and turn it into a newscast hoping to engage students.

"The kids are watching to see themselves, to see stories about, you know, they listen for their birthday, they see their friends talking,” said Ward. "At first I thought, man, this is going to be a lot of work, and it is, it's a whole lot of work, but what I get to watch in these kids is just incredible.”

"It makes me feel happy that people enjoy it,” said Daudi.

"Well, my friends were like, 'That's cool that you're on the news,'” said Hatch. “I tell them it’s kind of like nerve-wracking, fun and exciting,” said Hatch.

"My classmates say it looks so easy, but I tell them it’s not that easy when you come in and actually do it,” said fifth-grader Lilly Caudillo.

To participate in the Bulldog news, the students have to get their school work done and have good grades. The team works during a time of the day that is similar to a study hall.

"I think with a couple of them, it’s been the encouragement to get their school work up to task," said Ward.

The students each get a turn to be an announcer, run the teleprompter and cue graphics.

But all they seem to have a favorite job.

"My favorite part is the announcer because I like being seen on camera,” said Caudillo.

"Probably being on the camera,” said Hatch.

"I really enjoy being one of the announcers," said Daudi.

Even though they all had the same reaction when they first saw themselves.

"I was like, oh no,” said Hatch.

"I was kind of scared because I thought my class would make fun of me,” said Caudillo. “They said that I actually was good.”

And that's the message Ward hopes this program really broadcasts -- confidence.

"What I want for them is just to build the memories of 'I have been successful,'” said Ward.

A success captured on camera, for all to see.

She said a few of the students are tough self-critics, wanting to make sure it’s perfect.

“We have a few that will check it at night and say, 'Oh yeah, that worked,” said Ward.

Now, a few of the students, including Caudillo, have volunteered to be reporters. They’ll film interviews and put together stories for the newscast.

© 2018 KVUE-TV