FEMA: Hotel stays for Harvey survivors extended to Nov. 7

TEXAS - FEMA announced Thursday that Hurricane Harvey survivors who need more time to find housing are getting an extension to stay temporarily in hotels while they look for alternative living situations.

The organization said the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, which pays for short-term hotel stays, has been extended, with a new checkout date set for Nov. 7. Participants eligible to continue in the program will receive a phone call telling them what needs to be done in order for them to stay in their current hotel or find a new one, FEMA said.

In a press release, FEMA stated that those who recently applied for assistance will automatically be notified of their eligibility. To be considered for TSA eligibility, the release states disaster survivors must be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance.

In the program, FEMA pays the hotel for the room and any applicable taxes -- including pet fees, up to the maximum allowable room night charge. Applicants are responsible for all other incidental costs -- meals, transportation, etc.

FEMA noted that hotels require a government issued photo ID at time of check-in and may require a credit card for incidental expenses. A household of four or fewer is authorized one hotel room, FEMA said, while a household of five or more will be authorized additional rooms with a limit of four people per room, and someone 18 years or older must reside in each room.

The organization added that TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own hotel rooms. A list of participating hotels is available here, or by calling FEMA at 800-321-3362.

