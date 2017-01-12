Woman arrested for DWI with 4-month-old in car

Police lights (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A woman charged with felony DWI had an unrestrained 4-month-old in the back seat when police say they pulled her over Tuesday evening.

An arrest affidavit states police pulled over Lakeshia Bryson, 33, near Johnny Morris Road and FM 969 around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, after her mother called police to report she was doing drugs in her vehicle. According to the affidavit, Bryson’s mother told APD Bryson was supposed to pick her up from work that evening, but failed to show up. She learned Bryson was in the Lakeside area “getting high,” and told police she found her daughter in an area known for high drug activity.

The affidavit states Bryson’s mother followed her until police pulled her over. Bryson allegedly had “what appeared to be loose tobacco” on the back of her pants, and officers noted she “urinated on herself twice” while sitting in the parking lot with officers. The affidavit also states a 4-month-old child was in a car seat but not strapped in.

Bryson also allegedly “was unable to follow the simple instructions” during the walk & turn test. The affidavit states bond was set at $10,000. A booking photo was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

