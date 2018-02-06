Federal Grand Jury indicts Round Rock man for alleged kidnapping of two sisters

Terry Allen Miles.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A federal grand jury Tuesday formally charged the man accused of taking two girls, ages seven and 14, from their Round Rock home in late December 2017 with kidnapping.

According to court records, on Saturday, Dec. 30, Round Rock police conducted a welfare check for the girls' mother Tonya Bates, who had not shown up for work as expected. Officials said they found Bates in her home dead with an apparent blunt force trauma injury.

Officials said Bates' daughters and roommate, Terry Allen Miles, 44, were nowhere to be found in the house, and her car was missing.

At 1 a.m., officials said Miles' mother received a text message from the phone of one of the girls. After an investigation, Round Rock police were able to trace the locations of the phones for both girls. One phone was found in a heavily wooded area adjacent to a Round Rock Walmart.

According to court records, police used that information to access surveillance video from the supermarket, which allegedly showed Miles purchasing camping-related items and leaving the store in a vehicle that appeared to be Bates'.

Round Rock police tracked one of the other girl's cell phones and the vehicle Miles was driving to Colorado.

Miles was arrested by deputies with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office for a traffic stop near La Vera, Colorado on Jan. 3. The girls were found unharmed in the vehicle.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said Miles remains in federal custody and could face between 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

His arraignment has yet to be scheduled, according to the Department of Justice.

