Federal judges rule Texas House map drawn to dilute minority voters

TEXAS - A panel of federal judges ruled Thursday that Republicans drew Texas House districts in 2011 to gain partisan advantage by intentionally diluting the strength of minority voters, according to court documents.

The panel ruled in a 2-1 vote that the map that set the districts for the state's 150 House members was in direct violation of the Voting Rights Act.

