AUSTIN - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three University of Texas at Austin professors who were seeking to overturn Texas' 2015 campus carry law.
In a document obtained by KVUE Friday, the wrote in his decision that the professors couldn't give "concrete evidence to substantiate their fears" that campus carry would have a negative effect on free speech. The lawsuit was filed by Jennifer Lynn Glass, Lisa Moore and Mia Carter against the law which allow people to carry concealed handguns in most public university buildings.
The professors claimed the law violated their First Amendment rights.
Federal judge dismisses campus carry lawsuit by kvuenews on Scribd
