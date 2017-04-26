FED UP: Leaders battling ‘alarming rate' of inappropriate teacher-student relationships

Student working at his desk. (Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

TEXAS - The number of investigations into inappropriate student teacher relationships is the highest it's ever been.



The Texas Education Agency investigated 222 cases during the 2015-2016 school year. And TEA officials said these cases are increasing at an "alarming" rate.



"You'll see it across the board from West Texas, to East Texas, large schools and small schools -- some really small schools -- nobody's immune from this,” said Doug Phillips, the director of educator investigations for the TEA.

Now it seems almost everyone -- from state leaders to fellow teachers -- are fed up with the trend and are working to stop it.

KVUE’s Christy Millweard is taking a look at the numbers, as well as what people are doing to stop and prevent the increasing cases of inappropriate student teacher relationships.

Tune in to KVUE Nightbeat at 10 p.m. Thursday for the full investigation.

© 2017 KVUE-TV