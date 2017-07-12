K9 Lobos discovers about $2M worth of cocaine in traffic stop

Sgt. Thumann and Lobos discovered about $2 million worth of cocaine after a traffic stop in Fayette County. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9, Lobos, have done it again.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit discovered 22 kilos of cocaine after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, Sheriff Keith Korenek reported.

Law enforcement said the Dodge pickup truck was stopped on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 10 and when the driver was questioned about his travel itinerary, Sgt. Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle was possibly involved in transporting illegal narcotics from Mexico to Houston.

The sheriff’s office said that once Sgt. Thumann was given consent to search the vehicle, the canine Lobos was deployed to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle. Sgt. Thumann noticed Lobos signaling on the driver’s side of the cab where Sgt. Thumann located a natural void that had been altered to conceal contraband.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Thumann removed approximately 22 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2 million.

Ricardo Gloria-Jasso, 35, of Laredo was charged with felony drug possession and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

