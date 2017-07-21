Father of drunk driving victim sues driver, Driskill Hotel and Star Bar

The father of a cyclist who was seriously injured when she was hit by a drunk driver is suing the driver, the Driskill Hotel and the Star Bar for allegedly over-serving the driver.

According to the lawsuit, Katie Bykowski, 24, had been drinking at the bar at the Driskill Hotel on the night of June 14 before leaving and going to the Star Bar.

"Over the course of the evening she became intoxicated to the point where it was obvious to anyone that saw her that she was a danger to herself and the public," the lawsuit states. "However, she was still repeatedly served drinks when it was apparent she was intoxicated."

Bykowski left Star Bar and was traveling west on Sixth Street at a high rate of speed when she ran a red light and hit JoJo McKibben, who was on her bicycle, shortly before 1 a.m. McKibben suffered serious injuries including multiple fractures throughout her body, a lacerated liver and a traumatic brain injury.

